Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,328 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,105 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,185,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Splunk by 72.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,084 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 31.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $153.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.82. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $222.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

