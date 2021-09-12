Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 148.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,174,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,538,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 874,479 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 702,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 344,335 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,353,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,148,000 after acquiring an additional 332,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,949,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,373,000 after acquiring an additional 184,882 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $15.78.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

