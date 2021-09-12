Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.88 Million

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $1.88 million and $31,365.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00063470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00158073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00014174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00044153 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Profile

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,450,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,331 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

