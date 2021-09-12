Stacks (STX) Price Reaches $1.46 on Major Exchanges

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00003160 BTC on major exchanges. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and approximately $29.09 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00081048 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00085584 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00130107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00129792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00182416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00016076 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,827,524 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

