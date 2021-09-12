Stafi Price Hits $1.77 on Major Exchanges (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. Stafi has a market capitalization of $19.88 million and approximately $14.03 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00003860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00140284 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.62 or 0.00622218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00020236 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047762 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014554 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Stafi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

