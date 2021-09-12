Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 9,702 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.8% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $34,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.18 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $185.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average is $167.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

