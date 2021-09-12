Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 4.19% of Helix Acquisition worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLXA. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helix Acquisition by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 693,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Helix Acquisition by 590,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Helix Acquisition by 42.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Helix Acquisition by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 792,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Helix Acquisition in the first quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLXA stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. Helix Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

