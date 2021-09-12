Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,666,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 69,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 128,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

