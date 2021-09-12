Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $160.18 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $163.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

