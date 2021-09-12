Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.96.

