Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 1,310 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,265,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $244.77 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

