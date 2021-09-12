Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 1,600 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,957,000 after buying an additional 467,379 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $522,993,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $52,226,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after buying an additional 373,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,633.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after buying an additional 180,035 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $142.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.