Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,153 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.3% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.17% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $24,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,391,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 878,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Acas LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $757,000.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

