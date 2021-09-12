Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,423 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,423 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

