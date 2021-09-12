Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $12.57 Million Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.29% of CommScope worth $12,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COMM. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 3.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 111,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in CommScope by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 404.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 133,888 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

