Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $15.78 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

