Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $16.90 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up about 0.9% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after buying an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,668,000 after buying an additional 865,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,156,000 after buying an additional 1,510,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

SLB opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.