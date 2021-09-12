Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $42.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises about 2.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $42,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 8.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $2,471,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 29,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $52,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, upped their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

NYSE:BA opened at $210.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.71. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

