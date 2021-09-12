Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $49.18 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,229 shares during the period. Corning makes up about 2.6% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Corning worth $49,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 8.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corning by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 521,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.