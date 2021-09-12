Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $137.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

