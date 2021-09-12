Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $7.99 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,995.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.59. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $49.97.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

