Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 104.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.28.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.