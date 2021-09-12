Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $264,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $208.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.08. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.63 and a fifty-two week high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

