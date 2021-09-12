Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 585.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

NUV opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

