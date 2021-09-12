Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $9,233,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $246,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $102.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.49 and its 200-day moving average is $96.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $104.27.

