Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 25,150 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $82.62 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

