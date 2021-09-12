Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 2.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $41,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 15.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 31.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,653,000 after buying an additional 44,220 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

NYSE CVX opened at $96.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $185.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.