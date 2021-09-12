Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.31% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,347,000 after buying an additional 285,990 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 14.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,999,000 after acquiring an additional 477,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,250,000 after acquiring an additional 238,003 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,196,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after purchasing an additional 86,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 77,273 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on GCP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:GCP opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

