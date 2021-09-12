Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Liquidity Services comprises 2.9% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 6.26% of Liquidity Services worth $55,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth $56,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $377,507.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,131.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $859.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.13. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

