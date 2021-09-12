Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 11,700 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.