Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 1,359 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,680 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 5.6% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $107,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 68.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,375 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $170,958,000 after acquiring an additional 203,403 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.5% in the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 121,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QCOM stock opened at $142.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

