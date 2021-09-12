Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 3,275 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,565 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.37.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.