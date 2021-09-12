Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 5,608 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average is $96.07. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

