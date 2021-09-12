Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 568 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 57,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $304.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

