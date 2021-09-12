Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stock Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Standex International worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Standex International during the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Standex International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Standex International by 91.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Standex International by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,099,000 after acquiring an additional 109,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Standex International by 57.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 20,219 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:SXI opened at $94.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $108.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.73 million. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

