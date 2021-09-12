Starbase Market Cap Reaches $739,976.10 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $739,976.10 and $605,695.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00061602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00164063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014498 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00044306 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

