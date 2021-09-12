Starbase (STAR) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $742,817.63 and $569,370.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00062854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00157727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00044188 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

