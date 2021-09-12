STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Reaches $1.18 on Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002551 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $104.85 million and $9.51 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00063641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00159194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00044526 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

EURS is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.