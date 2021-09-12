State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 47,218 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of CVS Health worth $136,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 30.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 113,208 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 48.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,636,000 after acquiring an additional 148,043 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $851,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,958 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

