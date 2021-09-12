State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,915 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Morgan Stanley worth $158,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 790,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,449,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 158,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS opened at $103.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $105.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

