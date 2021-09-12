State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,199,508 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 178,670 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Intel worth $291,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.84 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

