State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,032 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of American Tower worth $149,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in American Tower by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $293.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.22. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

