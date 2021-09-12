State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $233.77 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,127 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Accenture worth $233,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 10,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $341.92 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $345.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.55 and its 200 day moving average is $295.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.99.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

