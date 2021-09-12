State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $241.98 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,148,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,027 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of AbbVie worth $241,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

