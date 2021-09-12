State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $249.82 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81,395 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Chevron worth $249,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after buying an additional 36,880 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,596,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,054,000 after buying an additional 671,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

NYSE:CVX opened at $96.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $185.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

