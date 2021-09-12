State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $292.93 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,228,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 296,852 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Verizon Communications worth $292,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

