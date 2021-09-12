State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $488.26 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,088,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 75,237 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.9% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Visa worth $488,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 15.4% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 31.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 27.0% during the first quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $224.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.30. The company has a market cap of $438.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

