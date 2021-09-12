State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of BlackRock worth $163,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

NYSE BLK opened at $916.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $959.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $903.57 and its 200 day moving average is $843.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

