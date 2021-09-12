State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,511,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 297,402 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Comcast worth $314,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.90. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $272.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

