State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 123,398 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,877,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 123,398 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $192,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,182,000 after buying an additional 273,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $934,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $63.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

